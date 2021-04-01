Liverpool to announce OnlyFans shirt sponsorship deal as new rule permits extra advertising slot

Liverpool will add the OnlyFans logo to both home and away kits following the international break, after the club signed a sponsorship deal with the London-based content subscription service.

Business news outlet AF report that ‘OnlyFans’ will appear underneath the players’ numbers on the back of the shirts – starting for the Arsenal game at the Emirates on Saturday.

The subscription-based social platform has shot to prominence over the past year, with thousands of content creators making a fortune from selling provocative pictures and videos to fans – although this is not its only use – with Everton fan and former Boxer Tony Bellew recently choosing to monetise his fitness sessions – for example…

Liverpool’s current shirt sponsors, Standard Chartered and Expedia, will remain – with the Premier League now permitting three shirt logos per side – in line with Serie A and other European leagues.

A club spokesman said, “OnlyFans are flying commercially – and it’s great to have them on board. We think the new logo is perfectly placed on the lower back – and we’re hoping fans follow suit with a tattoo. At some point down the line, perhaps some of the players can launch their own OnlyFans pages, too – providing Reds exclusive content.”

If all goes well, there is as a possibility of the arrangement expanding – with naming rights for the training ground (Only Kirkby) and stadium (Only Anfield) considered.

Star midfielder James Milner, when asked for a reaction, simply shrugged and told EOTK that, ‘The game’s gone’.