Liverpool trying to snap up exciting centre-half for less than £10m, says Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly trying to snap up on-loan defender Ozan Kabak for a fee of less than £10 million, despite the Reds’ current option to buy valued at almost twice as much.

That’s according to Football Insider – as source which is often ahead of the curve on transfer developments.

In their report, it’s stated Liverpool have an option to make Kabak’s move permanent this summer for £18 million, but the reigning Premier League champions are looking to get thrifty.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be well aware of Schalke’s ongoing financial struggles and the Reds want to take advantage.

For Liverpool, signing Kabak on a permanent deal makes a lot of sense. The team is in need of defensive reinforcements, and the Turk is already finding his feet on Merseyside.

The Reds are also reportedly close to signing RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate, with claims that only the finishing touches are left to iron out in the €40 million deal.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip fit again by the start of next season, the potential additions of Kabak and Konate is very encouraging.