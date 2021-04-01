Nat Phillips named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for March

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has been named the Reds’ Player of the Month for March after several top-drawer performances.

The centre-half has been thrust into the limelight at Anfield this season and has barely stepped a foot wrong.

Phillips has pretty much become one of the first names on the team sheet, in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been drafted in as emergency centre-backs this season, but over the last few months Nat has cemented his place in the team next to loanee Ozan Kabak.

Alongside the Turk, Phillips and the rest of the Liverpool defence haven’t conceded a goal in the last 270 minutes of action.

The Player of the Month award for March is fully deserved, and it’s the first one he’s won with the Anfield side.