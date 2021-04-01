Real Madrid dealt major blow as Sergio Ramos ruled out of both Liverpool fixtures

Real Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos when Liverpool travel to the Spanish capital for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The club captain picked up a muscular injury while on international duty this week, as initially stated on Los Blancos’ official website.

GOAL journalist Neil Jones added to this shortly afterward, confirming Ramos will not be fit to take on Liverpool later this month as he faces around four weeks on the side-lines.

Sergio Ramos out for a month with a muscle injury. Will miss both Champions League games against #LFC #UCL — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 1, 2021

Ramos’ absence will come as a significant loss for Real Madrid, with the Spaniards also struggling with fitness problems this season, just like Liverpool.

Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde were all absent from Los Blancos’ latest training session, but it’s unclear when the quartet are expected to return.

As ever, injuries are never anything to celebrate – and we’d back the Reds to beat Real Madrid with a fully-fit squad – but it does hand Jurgen Klopp and co. an advantage.

If anything, it perhaps levels the playing field, with Liverpool missing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson for the clashes with Los Blancos.