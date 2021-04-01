(Video) Andy Robertson delivered an absolute peach of an assist last night

Scotland battered the Faroe Islands 4-0 last night, with Andy Robertson playing as a left wing-back, and Kieran Tierney overlapping him.

Robbo registered a lovely assist as well, curling a cross into the back-post, which was finished off with aplomb by the forward…

It’s the kind of assist we saw time and time again for Liverpool last season, but have seen it far less in 2020/21, sadly.

Still, it shows our world-class left-back still has what is required – and we hope he can do it in red over the next month – starting with ties against Arsenal and Real Madrid.

