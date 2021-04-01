(Video) Coach explains why Arsenal need to be worried of Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool are still a potent threat, despite faltering form this season.

The Gunners are up against the reigning Premier League champions this coming weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the heavyweight clash, Arteta said “nothing needs to be given them” – referring to Liverpool’s relentless playing style, dominating possession and carving out numerous chances.

The Reds will be looking to keep up their positive form of late, after a 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig and a convincing victory over Wolves.

Take a watch of the video below for the Spaniard’s full quote.

