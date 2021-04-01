(Video) Curtis Jones pulled off a Ronaldinho move for England U21s that should’ve led to a goal

Curtis Jones had quite the memorable 90 minutes last night for England U21s…

The Scouser had been on the bench for the first two games, which both ended in defeat, but was a starter against Croatia and was easily the best player on the park.

He scored a late goal to make it 2-0 to England, which would have been enough to send Aidy Boothroyd’s team through – but then Croatia scored a wondergoal to equalise and Jones was sent off at full-time following the opposition’s exuberant celebrations.

This piece of skill did the rounds on Twitter, too, and we can see why.

Jones left a defender for dead with a flip-flap, made famous by Ronaldinho – before teeing up a perfect cross to the back-post.

Sadly, former team-mate Rhian Brewster couldn’t get his head on it properly.

Curtis Jones flip flap and 0.96 expected assist pic.twitter.com/ri1vsCwyS8 — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) March 31, 2021