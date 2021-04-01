(Video) Werner continues to prove Liverpool right with embarrassing open goal miss

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has continued to prove Liverpool right for backing out of signing him, with an embarrassing miss while on international duty this week.

The Germany star has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge, with just five goals in 28 Premier League appearances – a far cry from the numbers he was posting at RB Leipzig.

Werner has taken his faltering form onto international duty, too, stumbling over the ball when presented with an open net after his team-mate put it on a plate for him.

Take a look at the video below – via RLT.

Werner is not a serious footballer pic.twitter.com/ORXQs5fKUw — Taísto (@TaistoFCB) March 31, 2021