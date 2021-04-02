Arteta: Liverpool basically deserve to win every game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp and said that despite our poor results, we’ve been very unlucky this season.

The Gunners host Liverpool tomorrow night, in what’s basically a must-win game for the Reds if we’re to have any chance of a top-four finish – which is remote anyway given Chelsea are five points ahead and in-form.

Arteta’s Arsenal are in ninth, and he has claimed more preparation has gone into this game with Liverpool than any other – given the amount of time off clubs sides have now had.

We did go through a period of being unlucky and not finishing our chances in January, but the defeats in February were frankly just appalling performances and we’re not going to go along with that rhetoric entirely!

Still, we’ve won back to back games and will want to go into the Champions League ties with Real Madrid full of confidence.

Watch his interview, below:

🗣 "Liverpool is being analysed more than any other opponent." Mikel Arteta feels Liverpool have been unlucky this season and have still put in winning performances even when they've lost pic.twitter.com/lig2SFMqVu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2021