England have Jordan Henderson expectations for the summer…

Jordan Henderson might just be the only Liverpool player in Gareth Southgate’s squad this summer.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of favour, Joe Gomez injured and Trent Alexander-Arnold oddly dropped, Hendo is the only likely candidate.

But he faces a race to get fit, with Liverpool fans far more concerned about Hendo getting back on the field in red than the white of his country…

“Southgate’s central forces are Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson, who is expected to be fit after groin surgery, with Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse as cover and Mason Mount as No 10,” Henry Winter writes in the Times. “The past week has seen Rice grow even further to being one of Southgate’s six undroppables with Pickford, Maguire, Mount, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.”

We were initially told Henderson would be absent for around six weeks, but that time is coming around and the skipper isn’t even close to first-team training yet.

As a result, he won’t feature in the Champions League ties with Real Madrid – and consider the semi-finals at the end of the month unlikely as well…

We think Southgate will risk Hendo in the Euros regardless, which worries us a little.

Without him in our midfield, Jurgen Klopp will continue to deploy Fabinho as the anchor, with Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones competing for two of the spots either side of him.