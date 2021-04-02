English alternative to Ibrahima Konate Liverpool transfer emerges

Liverpool are still keeping very close tabs on Brighton’s Ben White, according to Dom King in the Mail.

While ruling Liverpool out of signing Sergio Aguero, the journalist explained how the young Englishman is being considered alongside Ibrahima Konate, the well-publicised no.1 target.

“Aguero would never ruin the relationship he has with City fans by moving across town, and Liverpool’s main aim is to sign a new central defender this summer with RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate and Ben White of Brighton being considered,” he said.

White has been decent this season for Brighton, but we’re not sure he’s quite lived up to the bill following his excellent year in the Championship.

After all, he’s still behind Tyrone Mings and Harry Maguire in the England set-up, and we wouldn’t have either of them at Liverpool as our centre-back saviour!

Konate is an exciting link, with the only real issue being his inability to stay fit over the past two years.

Still, Liverpool will have obviously done their due diligence on the 21-year-old and if they don’t think his fitness record is a risk, we should trust their judgement – given the success of Michael Edwards and his team in the transfer market over the past five years.