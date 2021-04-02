ESPN claims increasingly strong feeling at LFC that Salah will seek move away from Anfield

There is an increasingly strong feeling in the Liverpool camp that Mo Salah could move on from the Reds come the season end, as reported by ESPN.

The report follows recent speculation over the Anfield star, who is yet to receive the desired updated contract he has hinted towards in prior interviews.

Should we be concerned over the Egyptian King’s future at the club?

The temptation to knock one’s head against a brick wall over the neverending speculation surrounding Salah’s Liverpool future is somewhat strong.

Given that the player has repeatedly hinted, with as much subtlety as a gunshot, at his desire to extend his stay at Anfield, it makes little sense as to why such reports have arisen on the basis of the forward not ruling out a move to La Liga.

How many players have said before that they wouldn’t mind playing for us, let alone in the Premier League, before ending up at a completely different destination?

As much as we’d love for him to stick two fingers up in the general direction of Spain, as a matter of common sense, it’s perfectly reasonable for the Egypt international to not outright reject the possibility, in the (albeit unlikely) event that the club doesn’t wish to offer better terms.

