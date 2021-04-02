Fabinho admits he could switch position in future after being forced to briefly change role

Fabinho has admitted that he could return to the centre-back position in future, as reported by Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old was pulled into the backline to help deputise for Liverpool’s injured starting centre-half duo, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

“Now everyone knows I can do a good job as a centre-half, this will be a possibility,” the Brazilian said. “Playing as a centre-half, I learnt a lot. I learnt to enjoy playing this position because at first I didn’t really enjoy it.

“But then thanks to my team-mates I improved a lot and learnt some things about the position, about leadership as well because in this position you can see almost everything, so we had to try to organise the team as well.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp backs Curtis Jones after England U21s on-field scrap

The former Monaco man excelled in the back four for Jurgen Klopp’s men, prior to succumbing to an injury in January.

It’s clear that we’ve been missing the midfielder’s presence in the middle of the park, however, with Fabinho helping bring the best out of Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum following his return to his preferred position.

While we could see the No.3 potentially falling naturally back into defence in future to extend his career, we’re more than happy keeping him in midfield where his influence is most extensive.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox