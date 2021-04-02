‘I can imagine it a lot’ – €42m RB Leipzig star drops hint on potential LFC switch

RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer has hinted that he is open to the possibility of a move to the Premier League with Liverpool, as reported by the Echo.

The Reds are thought to be seriously interested in the 27-year-old’s teammate Ibrahima Konate, as Jurgen Klopp’s side prepares to bolster their backline in the upcoming window.

“I can imagine it a lot,” the Bundesliga player told Kicker when questioned about a potential move to Liverpool or Manchester United.

While we’d expect the club to engage in business with the German outfit, we’d have to cast some doubt over a potential move for Leipzig’s captain.

Should Gini Wijnaldum part ways with us in the summer, as is expected, Liverpool will be in the market for a new central midfielder to fill the vacancy, however, the Austrian doesn’t feel like the kind of target we’d be genuinely interested in.

Putting aside his age, Sabitzer comes across as a more forward-thinking player than Klopp will perhaps have in mind to replace our No.5.

Of course, it is worth remembering that the Dutchman was moulded into his role at the club having been known as a goalscoring midfielder prior to arriving at Anfield, which could be a positive sign for the Austria international.

