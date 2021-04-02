Klopp confirms injury boost for LFC as Firmino back; some hope for Henderson Euros availability

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Bobby Firmino will be available for Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates Stadium in his pre-match presser, adding that Jordan Henderson is likely to return to training “in the next days and weeks”.

The Reds return to Premier League action tomorrow, with nine games remaining to break back into the top four.

“Bobby is back. All the others not. I have no ideas about the Euros to be honest,” the former Dortmund boss said. “I don’t want to take a player away from Holland or England. At the moment they are in the rehab process.”

“He [Henderson] is not here. At the moment he cannot train but he will train in the next days and weeks for sure,” Klopp added.

READ MORE: Klopp drops intriguing transfer window hint in response to FSG’s RedBird investment deal

While we’d expect Diogo Jota’s recent form for club and country to have firmly cemented him a place in the starting lineup against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, it’s good news that we’ll have Firmino available, at the very least, as an impact sub.

Ideally, in light of Klopp’s latest injury update, we could see our captain back on the turf in May for what will be a pivotal run of games domestically (and in Europe hopefully) as we look to secure Champions League qualification for the next term.

Though FSG has confirmed we’ll be backed in the summer window regardless of our league finish, the change on the demands of the squad next season without European football could drastically affect our purchases, so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the remainder.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox