Klopp drops transfer window hint in response to FSG’s RedBird investment deal

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-match presser that RedBird’s investment deal with FSG was good news for the club.

Financial turmoil has been rife across Europe’s top leagues, with even the largest sides, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, feeling the pressure of COVID-19 and the loss of fan attendance.

“It gives us consistency in what we did so far,” the German said. “It’s good news because of what we were all talking about last year all the time. Clubs suffer as well, that’s how it is without supporters in the stadium.”

“This gives us a bit more security that it will go on like it did before,” Klopp added.

Good news for our potential summer business?

With Liverpool facing a window in which we realistically need to buy well in three separate positions across the pitch, the news of FSG’s financial boost will have likely encouraged deep sighs of relief from our recruitment team.

Jurgen Klopp has identified the position of forward as a priority, but in light of our injury struggles in the centre of defence – not to mention Gini Wijnaldum’s likely departure come the season end – the midfield and backline are arguably also on a par in terms of importance.

As things stand, it’s doubtful that we’ll be given a £100m-£200m to lob over to either Dortmund or PSG for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, but it will potentially ensure that we can at least go for reasonable targets to fill the gaps in the squad.

