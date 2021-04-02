Liverpool Chairman reveals plan to have LeBron James help Reds get most out of Nike deal – The Athletic

In an interview with The Athletic, Tom Werner revealed plans to involve LeBron James in the merchandising of Nike Liverpool products.

With the LA Lakers star set to take on a more direct role with the club, the way in which the Reds bring in income is set to undergo a significant shift.

“The two of them, through their media company SpringHill, also have relationships that could prove helpful to FSG, from GM and Nike to Amazon and Disney,” the Liverpool Chairman said. “These two partners are really bright people who obviously have a deep understanding of sports and media… Maverick is an alumnus of Nike.

“We have ideas that haven’t yet hit the market for a way to have LeBron be involved in products that are made by Nike for Liverpool… I will tell you that the number times that (Carter and I) have analyzed the knowledge and the strategy of Jurgen Klopp is hours and hours.”

READ MORE: LeBron James to have input on LFC ‘management decisions’ with implications for recruitment – The Athletic

Long-term, it’s clear that Liverpool’s revenue streams are the most obvious area that will improve – an important factor in light of the financial ramifications of COVID-19.

Given our relationship with Nike, an arrangement with one of the brand’s top stars is one that makes perfect sense commercially.

It won’t necessarily mean that a deal for Kylian Mbappe (another major Nike star) is on the cards, though it will ensure greater financial stability for us going forward, which will be fundamental in allowing us to remain an elite competitor.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox