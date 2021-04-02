Michael Edwards playing hardball with Ibrahima Konate transfer fee – Report

Liverpool fans got pretty excited earlier in the week when news broke that the club was trying to sign Rb Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman is 21-years-old and one of the best defenders of his age on the planet – and would theoretically come in next season to compete with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for a spot alongside Virgil van Dijk…

David Ornstein broke the story and ever since, there have been follow up ones doing the rounds all over.

This one took our attention today. Michael Mongis, the owner of Anfield Central, says sources have told him that Michael Edwards is being typically savvy and trying to sort a deal with Rb Leipzig that sees us paying less than Konate’s €40m release-clause.

Instead, Edwards wants a clause included that sees an €8m payment triggered if we collect silverware next season.

If we pay the affordable and probably quite fair €40m, we wouldn’t need to even negotiate with the Germans – we’d simply need to organise a contract with Konate – but Liverpool under FSG always haggle for the best possible deal.

It might take some time, but it looks like Konate is the chosen centre-back and we’d be surprised if he didn’t end up at Anfield before 2021/22.