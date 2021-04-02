Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father reportedly travelling to England today for LFC talks – report

Liverpool are set for a round of talks over Erling Haaland with his agent, Mino Railoa, and father, Alf Inge Haaland, as reported by Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

The Borussia Dortmund forward has attracted interest from across the globe, as elite clubs vie for the signature of one of Europe’s hottest talents.

READ MORE: (Image) Ibrahima Konate looks sharp in Liverpool’s 2021/22 home kit

Where is Haaland likely to end up beyond the summer?

The Norway international’s name is one of two superglued to everyone’s lips at the moment, and for obvious reasons.

While we find it hard to believe that Liverpool could afford the £100m plus figure being thrown about – or would even want to – there’s no doubt that we’ll certainly be curious about the 20-year-old by virtue of his talent.

With Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City in the summer, the forward position is just as much of a priority, if not more, for Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Considering the financial turmoil in La Liga, however, we’d imagine that our league rivals would potentially be the most likely destination for the former Salzburg man, though we certainly won’t be ruling ourselves out outright just yet.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox