(Image) New image released of three rumoured Liverpool Nike Kits for 2021/22 with badges

An image tweeted by @LFCTransferRoom has shown all three rumoured Nike kits for the next term grouped together with the sponsor badges placed on.

While we’re still not 100% in love with some of the detailing, (the pink trimming on the home kit and the United-esque trimming on the away jersey), it’s hardly the worst batch of shirts we’ve seen.

The yellow third kit appears to be the standout kit for Nike next season, much the same as the turquoise shirt was this term, though we’re hoping that these won’t be the final drafts for the home and away jerseys.

