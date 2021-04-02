PSG fear Mbappe loss on a free; French outfit prepared to consider offers of £102m-127m for reported LFC target – Le Parisien

PSG are reportedly prepared to offer their star forward, Kylian Mbappe, to clubs for a reduced fee of between £102m-£127m this summer, for fear of losing the Frenchman on a free next year, according to Le Parisien.

With the striker’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, the risk of the 22-year-old’s asking price plummeting beyond the upcoming window is extremely high.

READ MORE: Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father reportedly travelling to England today for LFC talks – report

Could Liverpool be tempted to take advantage?

On the other side of the coin that represents the globe’s two most highly-rated superstars, Mbappe is the kind of dream signing few would genuinely be capable of affording.

Taking into account the financial constraints of COVID-19, not to mention the World Cup-winner’s expiring contract, one might imagine that there will be some amount of wiggle room on the reported asking price.

A new forward is a priority for Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming transfer window, according to those close to the club.

While Mbappe would fit within the ideal age group of the kind of signing the German is likely to sanction, the £100m plus figure is one that we can’t see us coughing up.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox