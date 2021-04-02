(Video) Klopp backs Curtis Jones after England U21s on-field scrap

Jurgen Klopp told reporters at his pre-match presser that he would have a chat with Curtis Jones after the on-field scrap which occurred post-England U21s 2-1 victory over Croatia U21s.

The German praised the Academy graduate’s international performance midweek, however, adding that he felt the 20-year-old had reacted to something post-game.

Having seen the midfielder manage himself well on a card for the Liverpool first-team, we’d certainly have to echo Klopp’s thoughts on the matter.

Regardless of the cause, we have to remember that Jones is still young and will have a lot yet to learn at the club; fortunately, he’s surrounded by some of the best professionals in the game (not to mention a world-class manager) who can support him.

