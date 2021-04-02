(Video) Klopp backs Curtis Jones after England U21s on-field scrap

Jurgen Klopp told reporters at his pre-match presser that he would have a chat with Curtis Jones after the on-field scrap which occurred post-England U21s 2-1 victory over Croatia U21s.

The German praised the Academy graduate’s international performance midweek, however, adding that he felt the 20-year-old had reacted to something post-game.

Having seen the midfielder manage himself well on a card for the Liverpool first-team, we’d certainly have to echo Klopp’s thoughts on the matter.

Regardless of the cause, we have to remember that Jones is still young and will have a lot yet to learn at the club; fortunately, he’s surrounded by some of the best professionals in the game (not to mention a world-class manager) who can support him.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"If the other team wouldn't have done anything, I'm sure Curtis wouldn't have reacted. It's still that Curtis didn't behave right in that moment, he knows that." Jurgen Klopp responds to Curtis Jones' sending off for England U21s after on-field scrap 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/TnXq7rxu5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 2, 2021