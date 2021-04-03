‘£18m would be an absolute bargain’ ‘Real deal’ – Reds react to dominant Kabak display

Liverpool fans were overjoyed with Ozan Kabak’s performance at the back against Arsenal tonight, as the Reds kept a third consecutive clean sheet in a row across all competitions.

It was the first time all season that the club had managed to achieve such a feat, proving the Turk’s doubters wrong as Jurgen Klopp’s men capitalised on Chelsea’s defeat earlier in the day to climb closer toward the top four spots.

Many were unsure about the impact the 20-year-old would make at Anfield considering the relegation form of his current club Schalke, not to mention our recruitment team’s rushed acquisition of the defender’s services on deadline day.

Having continued to impress since a baptism by fire in his Leicester debut, the centre-back is increasingly looking like a massive bargain for £18m on an option-to-buy.

With Joel Matip proving unreliable at the best of times, despite his obvious talent, and the injury crisis in the centre of defence having thoroughly derailed our season, it’s clear that at least one centre-half will be required to adequately reinforce the backline this summer.

With no expense generally spared for quality defenders in the Premier League, the signing of the Turkey international for less than £20m would represent ludicrous value for money, even during the COVID-19 financial climate, should he maintain his current form.

You can see all the fan reaction below:

If Liverpool don't sign Kabak I'll be fuming, 18 million for him is an absolute steal, look at Tarkowski for example Burnley want 50 million for him — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) April 3, 2021

Kabak is 20 years old and is playing like he’s been in the PL for ten seasons, unreal maturity — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) April 3, 2021

£18m would be a very good deal for Kabak but if rumours are true and Edwards can bring that fee down to below £10m, that'll be a hell of a steal. — Nas (@Nascelotti) April 3, 2021

Kabak is so good, if we don't exercise that buyout I know we will come to regret it. Kid is the real deal. — Jez (@YourMateJez) April 3, 2021