‘DIY written all over it’ – Fans react to Liverpool v Arsenal referee’s dodgy lockdown haircut

Fans were quick to notice and comment on referee Stuart Atwell’s allegedly DIY haircut for tonight’s tie between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Englishman was brought in at the last-minute to replace Martin Atkinson but may regret making the decision to step in after having a look at social media beyond the game.

With many choosing to persevere with dodgy hair lengths throughout lockdown, the official is perhaps living proof of why patience is a virtue.

 

