Ex-Red coaching Serie D side admits Liverpool management dream

Former Liverpool man Andrea Dossena has admitted that returning to Liverpool as manager would be a “dream”, as reported by The Guardian.

Since hanging up his boots, the 39-year-old has gone into management, currently leading Serie D side Crema as they fight for promotion.

“Ooof! It is a dream in my head and I have to try to make it real,” the Italian said.

READ MORE: Klopp admits surprise over Alexander-Arnold England snub: ‘I didn’t understand it’

Many will remember the former fullback for his goals against Real Madrid and Manchester United in 2009 as the Reds trounced both sides in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

While we couldn’t possibly imagine life without Jurgen Klopp at the helm of the club, we’d have to admit some surprise if the hierarchy planned to replace the charismatic german with Dossena in 2024 (should a contract extension not be agreed).

That’s not to say we’d be totally against the idea of a former player taking the reins at some stage in the future, though we’d imagine the former Italy international will be somewhat down the pecking order – but who knows what could happen in three years!

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox