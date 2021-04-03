Fabinho reveals important lessons he learned playing centre-back

Fabinho revealed that he learned a few things playing as a makeshift centre-back throughout the season, most notably how to enjoy the position as well as leadership skills, as reported by Sky Sports.

The No.3 was pulled into the backline following a spate of injuries in the heart of defence.

“Playing as a centre-half, I learnt a lot. I learnt to enjoy playing this position because at first I didn’t really enjoy it,” the Brazilian said. “But thanks to my team-mates I improved a lot and learnt some things about the position, about leadership as well because in this position you can see almost everything, so we had to try to organise the team as well.”

As someone who excels at orchestrating play from the centre of the park, improving his leadership skills is something that can only benefit the 27-year-old’s play going forward.

It’s a testament to Fabinho’s professionalism that, despite being reluctant to change position, he delivered commanding performances on such a consistent basis in the back four as to be credited as one of the best centre-halves in the league this season.

The abundance of leaders in the Liverpool squad has certainly been a contributing factor behind our success the last few years, so we’ll certainly welcome the opportunity to have more in the dressing room.

