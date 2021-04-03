(Image) Liverpool v Arsenal team news confirmed as Firmino leads the line

We’re back with some Premier League action tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face Arsenal at the Emirates this evening and the German’s rested some key stars for his XI to face Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

With our starting centre-halves still undergoing recovery, we’ve the newly established partnership of Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak ahead of Alisson Becker in the heart of defence, with the usual suspects filling out at fullback.

Fabinho holds on to his preferred midfield spot alongside Thiago Alcantara, though James Milner has been brought in for Gini Wijnaldum who takes a spot on the bench alongside fellow midfielders Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, Klopp has brought a recovered Bobby Firmino back alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, despite Diogo Jota’s positive form for club and country of late.

