Kabak and Phillips prove ex-Red’s pre-match comments utterly wrong after Arsenal clean sheet

Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips helped Liverpool on to a massive 3-0 victory against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, delivering an important statement following Jamie Redknapp’s expression of doubt over the centre-back duo.

The former Red mentioned some concern over whether the pair would be capable of keeping a clean sheet for Jurgen Klopp’s men prior to the club’s outing at the Emirates.

🗣 "With Kabak & Phillips it doesn't feel you complete optimism that they'll keep a clean sheet." Jamie Redknapp speaking about Liverpool's defence vs attack pic.twitter.com/mIVCQlZ8E3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2021

We couldn’t be more delighted to see the loan signing and Academy graduate secure a third clean sheet in a row in all competitions – the first time this has occurred all season.

While we’ve no doubt that Virgil van Dijk will be slotted straight back into the centre of defence as soon as he is able to do so, our current options have exceeded expectations and deserve a bit more credit than they’re currently getting.

For the meantime, however, we’ll fully support the return of a consistent degree of defensive stability in the back four.

With a pivotal tie coming up against Real Madrid in the Champions League, having that level of certainty in the backline once more will provide a significant boost going into the clash next week.

