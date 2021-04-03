Klopp makes Liverpool vow as Reds look to salvage success from difficult season

Jurgen Klopp has promised that Liverpool will give their all to “squeeze something out of this season”, as reported by Sky Sports.

Despite the club’s involvement in the title race being clearly over, the Reds still have a great deal to play for with a spot in the Champions League quarter finals and being only five points adrift of the Premier League top four spots.

“It’s our job and that’s what we want. We want to be as successful as possible,” the former Dortmund boss said. “At the beginning of the season, we had different targets which is normal but we’re now here in our reality and the position is not as bad as it could’ve been so we’re going to try everything to squeeze something out of this season.

“There are other teams in better positions, so we have to make sure that we can chase them but whether that’s possible or not will be decided in the specific games, like on Saturday against Arsenal.

“We don’t have many points to waste anymore and a tough programme coming up. When you’re in the situation we’re in, you’ve not got a lot to lose as well so let’s go for it.”

After having romped our way to a first title in thirty years, following a sixth Champions League trophy the season prior, few could have expected such a drop-off in performance this term.

Injuries have, of course, played a big part in our league position, but with Klopp having settled on a centre-back partnership for the remainder of the season – not to mention the return of other key stars – we still stand a good chance of making things up in the time left.

Should we qualify for Europe’s premier competition next term, via the top four places, or by winning the Champions League itself, we’d have to consider this a successful season in light of the many roadblocks that have planted themselves in our way.

