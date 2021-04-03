Kolo Toure makes Liverpool 2013/14 season claim, comparing Klopp with former Reds boss

Kolo Toure has asserted that Brendan Rodgers would have enjoyed more time at the helm of Liverpool had the club won the title in the 2013/14 season, as reported by the Echo.

The Ivorian went on to compare his former boss to current Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, citing the German’s “attack-minded football” and “intensity”.

“If we had won the title in 2013/14, he [Brendan Rodgers] would have stayed for longer,” the former Liverpool defender said. “Unfortunately it didn’t happen, but they were fun times to be part of.

“Brendan brought stability to the club, and we nearly won the title, but then things got a little bit tough and he had to move on.

“It wasn’t easy for Jurgen during his first year, because he was learning about the English game and we lost several matches. But his approach wasn’t too far from Brendan’s: the attack-minded football, the intensity – everything. It really worked for him after a few years.”

There are certainly similarities to link the two managers, particularly as Rodgers has matured as a coach.

Without wishing to be disrespectful, however, it’s clear that the former Dortmund boss is a tier above the Northern Irishman, in being arguably the top – or one of the top two/three coaches, as some neutrals will contest – manager in the world.

What the German has achieved at Liverpool, having inherited a weak squad and transformed a midtable side back into a European heavyweight, would be near impossible for most other coaches to replicate.

We’ll never forget the incredible highs of the 2013/14 season, but we’re definitely in a better place as a whole today under Klopp and we wouldn’t have things any other way!

