Liverpool set to engage in talks with Salah over potential Olympics involvement

Ahmed Megahed, Head of the Temporary Committee leading the Egyptian FA, revealed that Liverpool were written to over Mo Salah’s potential involvement in the Olympics, as reported by the Mirror.

The club is set to engage in talks with the No.11 to discuss the matter, given that the event dates conflict with pre-season.

“Liverpool management replied to our message saying that they [will] discuss the situation with the player,” the Egyptian said. “I am sure that Salah is eager to wear the Pharaohs’ jersey while participating in the Olympics if he could. But it’s not his own decision to make as he needs to discuss it with the club’s management. I hope Liverpool accepts our request.”

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be far from keen with the idea of letting the forward participate in the competition, having previously expressed a preference for keeping his full squad together prior to the start of the next season.

Having been subjected to a near-constant stream of injuries that left the German bereft of some of his top talents throughout the term, we could hardly blame him for being reluctant on the matter.

The 28-year-old would have over a month to recover (even if Egypt make it all the way to the final) though it would throw a spanner in the works for Klopp’s plans to rest one of his key stars and allow for a full pre-season.

Should this be something Salah would be interested in participating in, however, we’ll back him, as we’re sure the manager will, though we entirely sympathise with his frustrations.

