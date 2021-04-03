Liverpool tipped to sign €12m assist machine similar to Jack Grealish – report

Liverpool are keeping track of Reading star Michael Olise, who has been compared to Aston Villa man Jack Grealish, with a view to a potential move in the summer, as reported by the Express.

A forward has been deemed the priority for Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming transfer window, with the Reds expected to pursue a relatively young signing who can grow with the club.

“The Reds, along with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, have been keeping tabs on the youngster with a keen interest,” Archie Griggs wrote. “RB Leipzig, Napoli and Monaco are also said to be watching the midfielder who has already drawn comparisons with the likes of Grealish for his dangerously potent style of play.”

“Olise is usually deployed in the No 10 role but is able to drift wide in order to free up space for his team-mates to attack, helping the Royals to average 1.3 goals per game,” the Express writer added.

The 19-year-old, valued at €12m (according to Transfermarkt), has been one of the top performers in the Championship this term alongside Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, though would perhaps be somewhat younger than the recruitment team have in mind.

That being said we certainly wouldn’t be against the club bringing in another talented youngster who could fit within the first-team plans in the near future.

With Divock Origi potentially set to part ways with Liverpool come the season end, we’ll need a proper forward to slot in and allow Klopp to rotate the front three.

