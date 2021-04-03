(Video) Fabinho unleashes Salah for LFC second with unreal first-time pass

Fabinho’s registered a sensational assist for Mo Salah as Liverpool doubled their lead following Diogo Jota’s opener.

Receiving the ball in midfield, the Brazilian hit a ludicrous first-time pass to find the Egyptian’s run toward goal, before the No.11 shrugged off a feeble challenge and netted past Bernd Leno.

In a second-half that will no doubt be dominated in the post-match discussions by Jota’s contributions, we shouldn’t be quick to forget just how vital the former Monaco star has been for the club back in the middle of the park.

We’ve looked a changed side with Fabinho in his preferred position, which does raise the question as to why we waited so long to place him back where he wanted to be!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Olha o passe do Fabinho pro Salah, sensacional!!! E o Salah ganhou do jogador do Arsenal, e mandou por baixo do Leno. pic.twitter.com/LX1IEdmvYG — Matheus (@Matheusant99) April 3, 2021