(Video) ‘He should be in that England squad!’ – Richards refutes ‘nonsense’ Trent claims

Micah Richards has thrown his support behind Trent Alexander-Arnold following the fullback’s controversial omission from Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 22-year-old has not been at his best this season, though we’ve started to see a gradual return to the kind of form that led fans and neutrals alike to herald the Scouser as a world-class right-back.

Considering his struggles with COVID-19 during pre-season, not to mention the perceived mental exhaustion within the Liverpool squad, we reckon the Premier League-winner ought to be cut some slack.

While he may not have done enough to justify a starting spot with the national side – in Southgate’s eyes – to leave Trent out of the England squad entirely seems a woefully poor decision to make.

As Richards has rightly noted, the Liverpool man hasn’t suddenly turned into a bad player – the quality is still very much there and will, as we expect, become starkly evident to all once more in the near future.

🗣 "He's still one of the best full-backs in Europe."@MicahRichards says Trent Alexander-Arnold's bad season hasn't made him a bad player overnight pic.twitter.com/LPOzS4nEL3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2021