(Video) Milner misses golden opportunity to put LFC ahead after great Trent run

James Milner was inches away from putting Liverpool ahead with his effort in the first-half against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Receiving the ball in acres of space – and just as much room in footballing terms to net his shot – the Englishman’s attempt flew wide of the left post.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have shown a great deal of promise on their return from the international break, largely dominating the proceedings this evening, though without any end product to show for it.

Hopefully, we should get plenty more opportunities to rectify our lack of clinical edge in the first-half in the next 45, as we look to capitalise on Chelsea’s 5-2 defeat to West Brom earlier today.

You can catch the clip below:

