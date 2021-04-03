(Video) Trent’s ecstatic reaction after brilliant assist to Jota opener

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted in ecstatic fashion after Diogo Jota leaped highest to head away his cross and open the scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal.

The camera panned to the Academy graduate’s back as he watched his cross reach its intended target, catching the fullback as he whipped around in jubilation.

Having been dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate, and at risk of being left out entirely for the upcoming European Championships, the assist appeared to mean a lot to the 22-year-old.

As far as we’re concerned, of course, it’s a decision that the England boss will come to regret, and we hope Trent will continue to prove him wrong.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 0:53), courtesy of Sky Sports:

Trent Alexander-Arnold. My god. He took that England squad omission personally. pic.twitter.com/RDeWIG2RMt — VERSUS (@vsrsus) April 3, 2021