Alisson’s new look brought up in Arsenal fan’s hilarious thread reaction to 3-0 thumping

An Arsenal fan’s hilarious reaction to the club’s defeat at the Emirates, at the hands of a dominant Liverpool team, has surfaced on Reddit.

A Red posted the comments following Jurgen Klopp’s men’s resounding 3-0 victory, with the Gunners supporter in question referencing Alisson Becker’s moustache to demonstrate how poor the home side were in the evening clash.

The Brazilian shotstopper recently debuted a new look during the international break, having completely shorn his beard to stubble, leaving behind a rather magnificent moustache thick enough to inspire jealousy from Ian Rush.

Following a disappointing, though commanding, display in the first-half, the substitution of Diogo Jota onto the pitch instantly revitalised a Liverpool side bereft of any clinical edge.

The Portuguese scored within four minutes of gracing the turf, doubling his tally for the evening to put the game to bed in the latter stages of the last 45.

While it appeared that Arsenal were turning a corner under Mikel Arteta, the London outfit received a sharp reminder not only of the long-term nature of the Spaniard’s project but also the sheer potency on offer from Liverpool when we really get going.

You can catch the comment below, courtesy of u/Macshlong:

