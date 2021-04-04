Arteta explains what ‘shocked’ him about Liverpool after Reds beat Arsenal 3-0

Liverpool stormed to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in London on Saturday night, taking the Reds to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Speaking some time after the full-time whistle, manager Mikel Arteta explained the result left him ‘shocked’ as the Gunners – now on the same points as Leeds United – continue to spiral.

“They were much better than us in every single department. We were extremely poor,” said the Spaniard (via the Echo). “Liverpool completely deserved to win the game, probably with a bigger margin.

“When you don’t do any of the basics right against this level of opponent, you don’t have a chance to compete. And that’s exactly what happened. This was probably one of the worst defeats we have had and one that really shocked me.

“I don’t care if we had players missing and there were internationals. They are excuses and I hate excuses.”

Without trying to pile on Arsenal here, they were an embarrassment last night – we’ve seen it a few times this season too – their players’ heads dropped as Liverpool continued to apply pressure after taking the lead.

Once Diogo Jota bagged the opener with 25 minutes left on the clock, the game was won, the two goals that followed just rubbed salt in the wound.