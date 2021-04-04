Henderson and van Dijk react to Liverpool’s storming 3-0 win over Arsenal

Injured Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson have taken to social media to react after their team’s resounding 3-0 win over Arsenal.

The Reds didn’t look to be at their best in the first-half at the Emirates Stadium, but the introduction of Diogo Jota seemingly inspired the players.

Moments after coming onto the pitch, the Portugal international was the recipient of a glorious cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back had a personal battle in London, wanting to prove a point to England manager Gareth Southgate after bizarrely being left out of the Three Lions’ latest squad.

Not too long after the full-time result against Arsenal, Henderson and van Dijk took to Twitter to express their delight for the win.

A simple message for the big man, who just quote-retweeted one of the club’s tweets with a series of fire emojis, but the skipper opted to also wish fans a happy Easter.

Happy Easter reds! Well done lads 💪🏻 https://t.co/UkHrwtKxKB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 3, 2021

The win over Arsenal takes Liverpool to within two points of fourth place. With eight games remaining, the Reds are relying on Chelsea to slip up before the end of the season to take advantage.

The reigning Premier League champions have rediscovered their form of late and will keep pushing in the final weeks, with their sights also on Champions League glory.

Up next, Real Madrid…