(Image) Grealish and Rice react to Trent’s masterful performance v. Arsenal

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold put in an incredible performance against Arsenal over the weekend as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

It comes after Gareth Southgate snubbed the Scouser for his latest England squad selection, and his celebration for assisting Diogo Jota’s opener said everything.

Some time after the game, Trent took to Instagram to share an update and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice were in the comments, showing their support, much like James Milner did in his post-match reaction.

Grealish and Rice commenting on Trent's performance 💥