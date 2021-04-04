(Image) Liverpool fans left guessing after Virgil van Dijk drops Easter update

(Image) Liverpool fans left guessing after Virgil van Dijk drops Easter update

Virgil van Dijk took to social media to share a little update for Easter – but some Liverpool fans have been left with one big question.

In the photo below, next to the big man, there is an unknown person wearing a rabbit costume.

Given van Dijk is 6’4″ and the white bunny looks a little taller, we’re wondering who could be playing dress-up!

Some fans have joked Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio could be in the suit – but that seems a little unlikely.

Our best guess? A relative of Virgil’s. Maybe he’ll see all the people wondering and offer us an update!

Take a look at the image below – and some select responses.

