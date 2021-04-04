(Image) Liverpool fans left guessing after Virgil van Dijk drops Easter update

Virgil van Dijk took to social media to share a little update for Easter – but some Liverpool fans have been left with one big question.
In the photo below, next to the big man, there is an unknown person wearing a rabbit costume.
Given van Dijk is 6’4″ and the white bunny looks a little taller, we’re wondering who could be playing dress-up!
Some fans have joked Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio could be in the suit – but that seems a little unlikely.
Our best guess? A relative of Virgil’s. Maybe he’ll see all the people wondering and offer us an update!
Take a look at the image below – and some select responses.
Happy Easter from me and the big guy! 🐰🐣✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ocGVJXmNjk
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 4, 2021
Tell Nat to take the bunny outfit off, we know you are giving him secret sessions 🤣
— The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 4, 2021
Please tell me it’s Joe Gomez in the suit and that’s how seriously you take your partnership
— John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 4, 2021
What about if it's Konate?
Now there's an announcement video 😀
— Andy Wales 🇪🇺 * (@AndyArmchair) April 4, 2021
everyone saying it’s Nat or Ben Davies as if it isn’t Shaqiri on Mo’s shoulders
— Josh (@KloppStyle) April 4, 2021
So there’s where Ben Davies has been…..
— tesh (@skratzz) April 4, 2021