James Pearce weighs in on Odegaard speculation after Klopp’s chat with Arsenal midfielder

James Pearce asserted that he was “not aware” whether or not Liverpool still holds interest in Martin Odegaard, in a fan Q&A on The Athletic.

Speculation arose over the Norwegian’s future following a clip that emerged after the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Arsenal, in which Jurgen Klopp was seen chatting with the 22-year-old.

“They did years ago when he went to Real but not aware that still exists,” the Liverpool journalist wrote.

Some Arsenal fans seemed to think that the German’s post-match discussion with the midfielder suggested that the Merseysider’s prior interest in the Real Madrid loanee could be reignited in the summer.

At his current age, it’s clear that Odegaard still has a great deal of potential to realise with whoever he ends up with beyond the current season.

With Gini Wijnaldum likely to depart on a free at the end of the term, we will likely be in for a new midfielder to fill the vacancy.

We’d have to cast doubt over whether the Norway international would be the right fit to replace the Dutchman, however, as a more attack-minded player than the No.5, with a more reserved central midfielder likely to be brought in.

