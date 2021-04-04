LFC face Haaland blow as Guardiola u-turn expected; Dortmund star now ahead of Messi on transfer wishlist – report

Manchester City are reportedly gearing up to sign Erling Haaland this summer, with a potential move to reunite Leo Messi with former boss Pep Guardiola now looking unlikely, according to the Mirror.

The Citizens coach had asserted that the league leaders would not pursue a replacement for the outbound Sergio Aguero, though that position could very well change if the rumoured Liverpool target’s asking price is reasonable.

“It seems signing Messi is no longer viable given the finances involved – and the belief that Haaland could lead City’s attack for the next decade and beyond,” Simon Mullock wrote for the publication. “There is also a clause in Haaland’s contract which enables the Norwegian to move for £68million next year – so the clock is ticking on Dortmund’s attempt to get maximum value for the player this summer.

“Guardiola’s and Raiola are not on good terms – but Mirror Sport confirmed in February that sour relationship won’t be a stumbling block.

“Etihad chiefs are also encouraged that Haaland’s father Alfie – a former City player – will be heavily involved in the decision that decides his son’s future. But City are not prepared to shatter their wage structure.”

Should the figure of £600,000-a-week reportedly being demanded by the Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, be accurate, we doubt even City would be prepared to take the hit.

Even for a forward expected to be one of the top two major talents for the next decade – alongside PSG’s Kylian Mbappe – the alleged wage demands sound particularly excessive.

Though we’d love to be competing with Guardiola’s side for the 20-year-old’s signature, we can’t imagine Jurgen Klopp will sanction a huge fee for the striker’s services, not to mention astronomical wages, which would vastly upset our current wage structure.

