Lineker lauds Trent’s ‘perfect response’ to ‘bizarre’ England omission as fullback shows Southgate what he’s missing

Gary Lineker heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold after delivering the “perfect response” to being dropped for England’s World Cup qualifiers in March.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave the fullback out of his squad attracted raised eyebrows from all corners, with the Match of the Day pundit the latest to express his bafflement at the omission of the Englishman.

The perfect response from @TrentAA to his bizarre omission from the @England squad. He’s been brilliant tonight. Can’t be left at home in the summer. Just cant be. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2021

The right-back delivered an awe-inspiring cross to assist Diogo Jota’s thundering header in the second-half to break the deadlock at the Emirates stadium, with the Scouser wheeling away in jubilation at the effort.

While we’re happy to acknowledge the talent the England squad has on offer in the fullback position, particularly in Trent’s favoured spot, it would be a tragedy of cosmic proportions to leave a player of the 22-year-old’s calibre at home for the European Championships.

Though it would ultimately benefit us more as a club to have the No.66 fully rested ahead of pre-season next term, we’d be foolish to deny that he deserves a spot with the national side.

