Liverpool legend tweets Trent Alexander-Arnold advice after bizarre England snub: ‘I would tell Gareth Southgate…’

John Aldridge tweeted that if he were in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shoes, following the fullback’s England squad omission, he would focus on his Liverpool career for the time being.

The 22-year-old was dropped for the national side’s World Cup qualifiers in March, in a surprise snub from Gareth Southgate.

By the way folks if I was Trent I would tell Gareth Southgate!if and when England call me up again??that my concentration and future is with Liverpool at the moment and when I think I’m ready for England again I will let them know😉👍🏻 — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 3, 2021

The decision is one that has certainly raised a few eyebrows within and outside of Merseyside, with Gary Lineker having labelled the Scouser’s omission as “bizarre” following a remarkable outing against the Gunners.

Time to focus on his Liverpool career exclusively?

Aldridge’s tweet, while coming across joking, may actually be the best possible advice Trent could receive at the moment in time.

With his place on the Euros squad in serious doubt, the Englishman can only hope to change the England boss’ mind by continuing his upward trajectory of form with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

If Southgate reckons he can get enough creativity out of his potential selection of players without Alexander-Arnold or the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, then he’s more than welcome to make the apparent error of judgement.

Regardless, we’ve no doubt that our No.66 will continue to excel at Anfield, no matter whether or not the national manager rates him.

