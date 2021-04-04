Liverpool may not move for €28m defender after dismal international display v Jota’s Portugal, claims Corriere Fiorentino

Liverpool are reportedly considering withdrawing their interest in Nikola Milenkovic following the Serie A star’s poor international outing against Diogo Jota’s Portugal in the international break, according to Corriere Fiorentino (via Sport Witness).

The Fiorentina defender, valued at €28m (according to Transfermarkt), is an alleged target for the Reds, as the club looks to bolster their defensive options in the summer in light of the centre-back injury crisis suffered this term.

“Milenković was at fault for the two goals scored by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota for Portugal,” Naveen Ullal wrote for Sport Witness. “Therefore, his valuation has dropped and clubs interested in him, including Liverpool, have ‘taken a pause’ to reflect on his potential signing in the next market.”

It’s difficult to see Liverpool being put off a player after one poor international performance; the recruitment team under Michael Edwards tends to consider the whole picture, so if we don’t move for the Serbian, it’ll be due to a number of factors rather than a one-off game.

Considering Ozan Kabak’s continuing mature performances for us at the back, however, we may be better placed putting our money on the Turkey international who is available for £18m on an option-to-buy.

That being said, if we do qualify for Champions League football next term, the demands on the squad may very well force Jurgen Klopp to sanction a move for a second centre-half.

