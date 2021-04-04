Milner drops Trent declaration in funny post-match reaction after Liverpool beat Arsenal

Liverpool were quite simply a joy to watch last night as the Reds stormed to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in London.

Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly had a bit between his teeth after being omitted from the latest England squad by Gareth Southgate and put in an incredible shift at right-back.

The inspired Scouser whipped in a glorious cross for substitute Diogo Jota, who made no mistake from close-range and headed Liverpool ahead in the 64th minute.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the result, vice-captain James Milner dropped a message seemingly aimed in the direction of Southgate as he declared “Trent on [fire]”.

In typical fashion, the midfielder also dropped a couple of hashtags, one of them being ‘#jotalovesagoal’.

The win over Arsenal takes Liverpool to within two points of fourth place. With eight games remaining, the Reds are relying on Chelsea to slip up before the end of the season to take advantage.

The reigning Premier League champions have rediscovered their form of late and will keep pushing in the final weeks, with their sights also on Champions League glory.

Up next, Real Madrid…

  Good to go into the Real match with a win, but can't help but think the Real game(s) would be make or break game for what's left of our season.

