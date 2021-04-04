Pearce issues verdict on Southgate’s decision to omit Trent from England squad: ‘Imagine seriously thinking Trippier is better’

James Pearce weighed in on Gareth Southgate’s controversial decision to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold from his England squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March on a fan Q&A for The Athletic.

The Liverpool journalist made clear his thoughts on the matter, questioning the selection of Kieran Trippier over the 22-year-old fullback.

“It was the perfect response to the snub from Southgate,” Pearce wrote. “Imagine seriously thinking Trippier is better than him…”

The England boss decided to go with the Atletico Madrid right-back, Reece James, and Kyle Walker, with many confused as to how a defender of Alexander-Arnold’s calibre could have been left out of the mix.

Playing devil’s advocate, one might argue that the Academy graduate’s form has not been comparable to the ludicrous heights of the prior two seasons in which Jurgen Klopp’s men stormed to a Champions League win and a first Premier League title in thirty years.

However, even when not at his best, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to wholeheartedly back all three chosen right-backs over the No.66.

As a player who has utterly redefined the fullback role, not to mention being arguably the best in his position up until the early stages of this season, it seems a mistake to have left Trent out, though one that perhaps will be later rectified by Southgate for the Euros themselves.

