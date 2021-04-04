Richards compares Liverpool star Trent to Barcelona legend Alves

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has compared Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves.

The Brazilian, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, is widely regarded as the best right-back of his generation and a serial winner, lifting 37 major honours in his career (so far).

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday night, Richards waxed lyrical about Trent, dropping a sly Alves comparison when talking about how the Scouser likes to attack down the flank.

“He is never going to be a great one-on-one defender like [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka,” he said on Sky Sports (via Team Talk).

“What he can do, you see Dani Alves, what he used to do, get really tight, press as soon as you can and don’t give the winger time to think about what they want to do.

“As soon as he can get that into his game, he’ll be back in the [England] squad, no doubt at all.”

While we like what Richards has said about how Trent likes to get forward like Alves, we can’t agree on the Scouser needing to improve defensively before earning his spot back in the Three Lions squad.

Liverpool’s No.66 is arguably England’s most talented player, certainly of his age group, and Gareth Southgate’s snub of him is laughable.

No doubt he’ll be representing the national team again before we know it, mind. In the meantime, he continues to eye a potential seventh Champions League title for the Reds.