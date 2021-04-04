‘Should have been scrapped’ ‘Disappointing’ – Fans react as Kabak’s Turkey CB partner isolating after positive Covid tests ‘in their camp’

Fans from both Liverpool and Leicester vented their concerns and frustrations following news that Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak’s defensive partner for Turkey, had gone into isolation after “a number of positive tests in their camp”.

Athletic journalist Rob Tanner tweeted the update, with fans questioning the decision to allow the international break to go ahead whilst COVID-19 was still present.

Rodgers confirms in his pre-match interview Soyuncu is isolating after returning from international duty with Turkey as they have had a number of positives tests in their camp. #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) April 3, 2021

There were some concerns that the news would lead to Jurgen Klopp sidelining Kabak for last night’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal.

However, with the 20-year-old filing out for 84 minutes, as the Reds registered a third consecutive clean sheet, it would appear that the Schalke man is in the clear.

Nonetheless, even with cases and death rates plummeting, we do have to question why it was necessary for the international break to go ahead.

Given that players are still contracting the virus on international duty, it’s clear that the risk away from club football is still significant.

We completely understand that there was pressure to get the world cup qualifiers underway given that the European Championships had already been delayed, but if there’s a greater risk to players’ health and wellbeing, then surely it makes more sense to delay further?

You can see some of the fan reaction below:

No idea about Kabak yet. But even if he is ok Leicester missing Soyuncu is a huge miss for them and further highlights why the internationals should have been fucked off. https://t.co/lGAetJquvS — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 3, 2021

International football taking place slap bang in the middle of a Pandemic…what could possibly go wrong. — kop77 (@rylands72) April 3, 2021

Ridiculous. The whole international break should have been scrapped. I was saying that before it and this proves why. — MrDobalina7619 (@DanBell7619) April 3, 2021

International footy during a global pandemic eh. Such a great idea. — Dan (@Dan_1884) April 3, 2021

Disappointing but sadly something that we knew might happen – everyone is in the same boat. Got full confidence in big Dan 💪 — Jack Jeffrey (@JackJeffrey33) April 3, 2021